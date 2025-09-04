 Skip navigation
WR Jayden Reed, CB Nate Hobbs return to Packers practice

  
Published September 4, 2025 01:50 PM

The Packers had all 53 players on their active roster on the practice field Thursday.

Reporters at the open portion of the session shared that wide receiver Jayden Reed and cornerback Nate Hobbs were both on the field. Reed sat out on Wednesday with a foot injury and Hobbs was sidelined with a knee injury.

The team’s injury report will bring word on their participation level, but their uptick in activity would seem to be a good sign for their availability against the Lions this Sunday.

All of the other Packers players took part in Wednesday’s practice. That includes defensive end Micah Parsons, who was listed as a limited participant with a back injury and his status will be the biggest storyline for Green Bay as they head into the opener.