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WR Michael Woods to sign with Broncos after tryout

  
Published May 11, 2026 01:48 PM

Wide receiver Michael Woods has earned himself another NFL shot.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Broncos will sign Woods to their 90-man roster. Woods took part in the team’s rookie minicamp over the weekend as a tryout players.

Woods was a Browns sixth-round pick in 2022 and played 10 games as a rookie, but missed all of 2023 with a torn Achilles. He returned for five games in 2024 and finished his time in Cleveland with 12 catches for 110 yards. Woods spent time on the Packers’ practice squad after being cut by the Browns last year.

Courtland Sutton, Jaylen Waddle, Marvin Mims, Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant, and Lil’Jordan Humphrey are the other veteran wideouts in Denver.