Prospective NFL draft pick Michael Jefferson required several surgeries after car crash

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Prospective NFL draft pick Michael Jefferson required several surgeries after car crash

  
Published April 11, 2023 12:27 PM
nbc_pk_unpredictabledraft_230411
April 11, 2023 01:55 PM
Peter King and Myles Simmons preview this year's NFL draft and explain why it's so difficult to make any predictions ahead of the three-day event.

Wide receiver Michael Jefferson was hoping to be drafted by an NFL team later this month, but those hopes are taking a back seat to ones for a quick return to health right now.

Jefferson’s agent Jon Perzley said that his client was injured in a multi-car crash in Mobile, Alabama last Friday. The nature of those injuries is unknown at the moment, but Jefferson has needed multiple surgeries since the crash.

Jefferson spent three seasons at Alabama State before transferring to Louisiana for his final two collegiate seasons. He had 51 catches for 810 yards and seven touchdowns last season and earned invites to the Shrine Bowl and the Scouting Combine.

Whatever the outcome of the draft, the hope will be that Jefferson is healthy and able to keep playing at some point in the near future.