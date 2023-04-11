Prospective NFL draft pick Michael Jefferson required several surgeries after car crash

Wide receiver Michael Jefferson was hoping to be drafted by an NFL team later this month, but those hopes are taking a back seat to ones for a quick return to health right now.

Jefferson’s agent Jon Perzley said that his client was injured in a multi-car crash in Mobile, Alabama last Friday. The nature of those injuries is unknown at the moment, but Jefferson has needed multiple surgeries since the crash.

Jefferson spent three seasons at Alabama State before transferring to Louisiana for his final two collegiate seasons. He had 51 catches for 810 yards and seven touchdowns last season and earned invites to the Shrine Bowl and the Scouting Combine.

Whatever the outcome of the draft, the hope will be that Jefferson is healthy and able to keep playing at some point in the near future.