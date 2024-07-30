WR Roman Wilson carted off at Steelers practice

Steelers General Manager Omar Khan said last week that the team doesn’t have anything going on regarding a move for a wide receiver, but that could change if they get some bad news about a practice injury.

Rookie wideout Roman Wilson was carted off the field after getting hurt during Tuesday’s practice. Reporters at the workout said it looked like Wilson injured his left foot or ankle.

Wilson was a third-round pick in April and looked like a good bet to get early playing time in the Steelers offense. George Pickens, Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin, Scotty Miller, and Quez Watkins are the more experienced wideouts in Steelers camp.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is expected to speak to reporters on Tuesday, so there could be some update on Wilson’s condition.