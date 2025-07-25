 Skip navigation
PFT PM Mailbag: AFC South, collusion, European NFL
rodgers_site.jpg
PIT among 10-12 title contenders, as Rodgers says?
nbc_pftpm_trump_250725.jpg
Florio: No one is protecting college athletes

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
PFT PM Mailbag: AFC South, collusion, European NFL
rodgers_site.jpg
PIT among 10-12 title contenders, as Rodgers says?
nbc_pftpm_trump_250725.jpg
Florio: No one is protecting college athletes

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
WR Tre'Quan Smith visits Titans

  
Published July 25, 2025 05:35 PM

The Titans met with a possible addition to their receiving corps on Friday.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith visited with the team.

Smith was a 2018 Saints third-round pick and spent five seasons in New Orleans before moving on to play one game for Denver in 2023. He signed with the Lions last year, but went on injured reserve in August and did not play at all during the regular season.

Smith didn’t have a catch with the Broncos. He had 131 catches for 1,764 yards and 18 touchdowns in 67 regular season games for the Saints. He also had five catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns in four playoff appearances.