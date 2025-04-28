 Skip navigation
WR Xavier Restrepo set to join Cam Ward on Titans

  
Published April 28, 2025 06:59 AM

Wide receiver Xavier Restrepo caught a lot of passes from quarterback Cam Ward at the University of Miami, but his production for the Hurricanes wasn’t enough to convince a team to draft him.

Restrepo’s consolation is that he will get a chance to show he’s capable of playing in the NFL while continuing to catch passes from Ward. Restrepo agreed to sign with the Titans as an undrafted free agent a few days after the Titans made Ward the first overall pick in the draft.

Restrepo caught 69 passes for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns last season and was named an All-American. He finished his collegiate career as Miami’s career leader in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

A poor 40 time at the Combine hurt Restrepo’s chances of being drafted and he’ll face an uphill climb to stick with the Titans through the cut to 53 players, but he’ll be able to use his relationship with Ward to his advantage as he tries to defy the odds.