Almost all players must now wear Guardian Caps or position-specific helmets in contact practices

The use of Guardian Caps over helmets in contact practices during training camp has expanded in recent years and the NFL announced another change to the mandates on Monday.

Wide receivers and defensive backs have been added to the list of positions that will be required to wear the protective gear this summer. That leaves quarterbacks, kickers, and punters as the only players exempt from wearing them.

There is now an alternative option to the caps as well. The NFL has approved eight new position-specific helmets for use by players and players who use those during practice will not be required to wear the caps as well. The league believes the helmets are as protective as the caps when it comes to preventing concussions during practice sessions.

The league’s Competion Committee said that the use of Guardian Caps has contributed to a drop in concussions of about 50 percent, but they have not been worn during games by any players since being introduced a few years ago.