Wyatt Teller returns to practice, Nyheim Hines won’t be activated off IR

One Browns player is returning to practice this week while another is going to be out for the season.

Cleveland has designated guard Wyatt Teller to return to practice. He has been sidelined by a knee injury, going on IR on Sept. 25.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Teller has started 71 games for Cleveland since 2019.

But running back Nyheim Hines will not be activated to the 53-man roster, with his 21-day practice window expiring. Hines was returning from a torn ACL.

Hines has not played since 2022 when he was with Buffalo.

Running back Jerome Ford (hamstring), safety Ronnie Hickman (ankle), linebacker Jordan Hicks (elbow, triceps), center Ethan Pocic (knee), and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (knee) are not scheduled to practice on Wednesday for Cleveland.