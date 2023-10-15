X-rays on Justin Fields’ hand were negative, MRI to come on Monday

Bears quarterback Justin Fields hurt his right hand in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings and word on the extent of the injury will wait until at least Monday.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said at his postgame press conference that X-rays taken on Fields’ hand were negative. Fields will go for an MRI on Monday for further evaluation.

Fields left the game after going 6-of-10 for 58 yards and an interception. He also ran eight times for 46 yards and was sacked four times.

Rookie Tyson Bagent was 10-of-14 for 83 yards and an interception. Bagent also ran for a touchdown, but couldn’t stop the Bears from the wrong side of a 19-13 final score.