Jones’ consistency gives him edge over Richardson
PFT Draft: Coolest Joes who’ve played in the NFL
Glenn bothered, amused by noise on passing offense

Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Jones’ consistency gives him edge over Richardson
PFT Draft: Coolest Joes who’ve played in the NFL
Glenn bothered, amused by noise on passing offense

Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Xavien Howard: I’ve been talking to Colts for a while, I’m ready to go

  
Published August 21, 2025 08:03 AM

It’s been a while since cornerback Xavien Howard has played an NFL game, but the Colts aren’t wasting any time making plans for him in their defense.

Howard signed with the team earlier this week and is already listed as a starter alongside Charvarius Ward and Kenny Moore III in the team’s secondary. That may seem like too much too soon for a player who was out of the league in 2024, but Howard has a history with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and he said on Wednesday that he’s been in communication with him about his new team.

“I’ve been talking to Lou for a little minute, so I already knew who was Week 1, and I’ve been preparing for it this offseason,” Howard said, via the team’s website. “And I’m ready to go. . . . Me and coach Lou got a great relationship, my first two years in the league he worked with me at the Miami Dolphins, so I’ve been in contact with him, and when I got the call I was ready to come. I’m familiar with him, he’s familiar with me, he know my game and I can expect what he’s gonna call. So I was just excited for the opportunity, just ready to come play.”

Howard was one of the league’s top corners at his peak and performing close to that level would make his presence a big plus to a Colts defense that has had its need to improve overshadowed by the team’s quarterback competition. They settled that by choosing Daniel Jones as their starter and making sure they are up to snuff on both sides will be central to their final preparations for the regular season.