Xavier McKinney: Lions try to embarrass people, we don’t take that lightly

Packers safety Xavier McKinney didn’t go as far as former New Jersey Governor and current Cowboys fan Chris Christie while discussing the way the Lions call plays in blowout wins, but he made it clear he’s not a fan.

Christie recently called Lions head coach Dan Campbell classless for trying tackle eligible passes for touchdowns late in a blowout win and McKinney touched on the same topic Thursday without making any judgments on the head coach’s character. McKinney was still able to make it clear that he didn’t think much about the way the team approaches the end of games when they are holding a big lead.

“In my opinion, I think they try to embarrass people,” McKinney said, via Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “And I think this organization and the players we have in here, they don’t really take that lightly. We know that’s what they’re going to come here and try to do. . . . Me, personally, I’m not a big fan of that, trying embarrass someone. I don’t really respect that. It is what it is.”

The easiest way to avoid such situations is to not let the Lions take a big lead in the first place, so the task for McKinney and the rest of the Packers defense is clear as they head into Sunday’s game.