nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241020.jpg
Simms has Ravens, Chargers in Monday doubleheader
nbc_simms_raidersrams_241020.jpg
Rams do just enough for home win over Raiders
nbc_simms_hyundai_241020__989431.jpg
Give Me The Headline: ‘G Money!’

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241020.jpg
Simms has Ravens, Chargers in Monday doubleheader
nbc_simms_raidersrams_241020.jpg
Rams do just enough for home win over Raiders
nbc_simms_hyundai_241020__989431.jpg
Give Me The Headline: ‘G Money!’

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Xavier Newman went to hospital with neck injury but traveled home with Jets

  
Published October 21, 2024 05:24 AM

Jets guard Xavier Newman suffered what looked like a serious neck injury during Sunday night’s game in Pittsburgh, but after the game the team said he had been cleared to leave the hospital.

Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said after the game that Newman checked out OK.

“Thank the Lord, his tests came back negative, he’s traveling back with the team. Huge relief from that,” Ulbrich said.

Newman suffered the injury in a collision with Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen and was on the ground, not moving, for several minutes while medical staff attended to him. He was put on a stretcher and taken to a Pittsburgh hospital.

There’s been no word on when Newman will be cleared to play again, but the fact that he was released from the hospital within hours qualifies as very good news.