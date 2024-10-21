Xavier Newman went to hospital with neck injury but traveled home with Jets

Jets guard Xavier Newman suffered what looked like a serious neck injury during Sunday night’s game in Pittsburgh, but after the game the team said he had been cleared to leave the hospital.

Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said after the game that Newman checked out OK.

“Thank the Lord, his tests came back negative, he’s traveling back with the team. Huge relief from that,” Ulbrich said.

Newman suffered the injury in a collision with Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen and was on the ground, not moving, for several minutes while medical staff attended to him. He was put on a stretcher and taken to a Pittsburgh hospital.

There’s been no word on when Newman will be cleared to play again, but the fact that he was released from the hospital within hours qualifies as very good news.