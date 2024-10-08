Xavier Worthy gets second rushing TD of season

Chiefs rookie receiver Xavier Worthy has as many rushing touchdowns as he does receiving touchdowns.

After the Saints cut the Chiefs’ lead to 16-13, Kansas City answered with a five-play, 68-yard drive. It took only 2:20 for the Chiefs to increase their lead to 23-13.

Worthy’s 3-yard touchdown run came on a handoff from tight end Travis Kelce after he took the snap in the pistol. Worthy had a 21-yard touchdown run against the Ravens in the season opener.

Worthy has two touchdown receptions.

JuJu Smith-Schuster made up for his bobble in the end zone that should have been an easy touchdown but turned into a momentum-changing interception for the Saints. He raced 50 yards to get the Chiefs back on track. Smith-Schuster now leads the Chiefs with 117 yards on six catches.

Patrick Mahomes is 26-of-37 for 303 yards with an interception.