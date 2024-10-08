 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week5superlatives_241007.jpg
Week 5 superlatives: Giants, Vikings earn big wins
nbc_pft_cards49ers_241007.jpg
49ers failed in big moments against Cardinals
nbc_pft_joshallen_241007.jpg
Simms: ‘I don’t believe in the Bills’ after Week 5

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week5superlatives_241007.jpg
Week 5 superlatives: Giants, Vikings earn big wins
nbc_pft_cards49ers_241007.jpg
49ers failed in big moments against Cardinals
nbc_pft_joshallen_241007.jpg
Simms: ‘I don’t believe in the Bills’ after Week 5

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Xavier Worthy gets second rushing TD of season

  
Published October 7, 2024 10:50 PM

Chiefs rookie receiver Xavier Worthy has as many rushing touchdowns as he does receiving touchdowns.

After the Saints cut the Chiefs’ lead to 16-13, Kansas City answered with a five-play, 68-yard drive. It took only 2:20 for the Chiefs to increase their lead to 23-13.

Worthy’s 3-yard touchdown run came on a handoff from tight end Travis Kelce after he took the snap in the pistol. Worthy had a 21-yard touchdown run against the Ravens in the season opener.

Worthy has two touchdown receptions.

JuJu Smith-Schuster made up for his bobble in the end zone that should have been an easy touchdown but turned into a momentum-changing interception for the Saints. He raced 50 yards to get the Chiefs back on track. Smith-Schuster now leads the Chiefs with 117 yards on six catches.

Patrick Mahomes is 26-of-37 for 303 yards with an interception.