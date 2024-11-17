 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Xavier Worthy has four catches for 61 yards, TD on Chiefs’ go-ahead drive

  
Published November 17, 2024 05:12 PM

Xavier Worthy is having a day after having a drive.

The Chiefs rookie receiver caught four passes for 61 yards and a touchdown on the team’s third drive. Worthy got them in the end zone with a 10-yard reception from Patrick Mahomes.

The extra point from rookie Spencer Shrader gave the Chiefs a 7-6 lead.

On the Chiefs’ first two drives, Worthy had one carry for 7 yards but was not targeted. Mahomes did that the third drive, and Worthy answered the call.

Mahomes now is 6-of-9 for 71 yards with a touchdown and an interception.