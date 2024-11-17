Xavier Worthy has four catches for 61 yards, TD on Chiefs’ go-ahead drive

Xavier Worthy is having a day after having a drive.

The Chiefs rookie receiver caught four passes for 61 yards and a touchdown on the team’s third drive. Worthy got them in the end zone with a 10-yard reception from Patrick Mahomes.

The extra point from rookie Spencer Shrader gave the Chiefs a 7-6 lead.

On the Chiefs’ first two drives, Worthy had one carry for 7 yards but was not targeted. Mahomes did that the third drive, and Worthy answered the call.

Mahomes now is 6-of-9 for 71 yards with a touchdown and an interception.