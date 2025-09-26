 Skip navigation
Xavier Worthy is expected to play on Sunday

  
Published September 26, 2025 02:25 PM

The Chiefs are set to get a key part of their offense back as they try to avoid a 1-3 start in Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Friday that Worthy is expected to play this weekend. Worthy injured his shoulder early in the team’s Week 1 loss to the Chargers and has missed the last two games.

The Chiefs are tied for 21st in points scored with the Patriots and adding a player who scored nine touchdowns during his rookie season should provide a little added juice to the offense for Sunday.

Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, Jalen Royals, Nikko Remigio, and Jason Brownlee are the other Chiefs receivers with Rashee Rice suspended for the next three games.