Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jordanlove_240722.jpg
Florio: Love putting ‘extra pressure’ on Packers
nbc_pftpm_recievers_240722.jpg
Netflix’s ‘Receivers’ exposes NFL injury flaws
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240722.jpg
How damages were calculated in Sunday Ticket trial

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Xavier Worthy missed Monday’s practice with an illness

  
Published July 22, 2024 03:30 PM

There were no highlight reel plays for Chiefs first-round pick Xavier Worthy in Monday’s practice.

Worthy went viral for hooking up with quarterback Patrick Mahomes for a long touchdown catch in the team’s first 11-on-11 work of the summer, but the wideout was not on the field at all on Monday.

The good news is that it is not a recurrence of the hamstring trouble that sidelined the speedy receiver during OTAs. The Chiefs said that Worthy is dealing with an illness, so the hope is that he’ll be back without missing much time.

Cornerback Kelvin Joseph missed Monday’s session for personal reasons and safety Justin Reid, defensive end BJ Thompson, cornerback Jaylen Watson, defensive end Charles Omenihu, defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, and guard Joe Thuney remain ineligible to practice after being placed on injury lists to start camp.