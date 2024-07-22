Xavier Worthy missed Monday’s practice with an illness

There were no highlight reel plays for Chiefs first-round pick Xavier Worthy in Monday’s practice.

Worthy went viral for hooking up with quarterback Patrick Mahomes for a long touchdown catch in the team’s first 11-on-11 work of the summer, but the wideout was not on the field at all on Monday.

The good news is that it is not a recurrence of the hamstring trouble that sidelined the speedy receiver during OTAs. The Chiefs said that Worthy is dealing with an illness, so the hope is that he’ll be back without missing much time.

Cornerback Kelvin Joseph missed Monday’s session for personal reasons and safety Justin Reid, defensive end BJ Thompson, cornerback Jaylen Watson, defensive end Charles Omenihu, defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, and guard Joe Thuney remain ineligible to practice after being placed on injury lists to start camp.

