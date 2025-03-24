Xavier Worthy sues his ex-fiancé, Tia Jones, for extortion and other claims

More than two weeks after Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy was arrested (but ultimately not charged) on allegations of domestic abuse, Worthy has sued his accuser.

Via TMZ.com, Worthy claims his ex-fiancé, Tia Jones, both abused him and made up claims of domestic violence in order to “extort a home, money, cars, and other valuables” from him.

Worthy claims that the relationship changed after Worthy learned she had allegedly cheated on him. Worthy then asked her “repeatedly” to leave their home.

Worthy claims she destroyed his game room on March 7, that she scratched his face, and that she ripped chunks of hair from his head. She then, per Worthy’s allegations, concocted a claim of physical abuse.

Worthy also accuses Jones of stealing or destroying more than $150,000 worth of cash and property from his residence while he was in police custody.

He seeks more than $250,000 in damages from Jones. Regardless of whether she has the resources to satisfy a judgment that large, Worthy might view the litigation as a way to get her to stop doing whatever she has allegedly been doing.