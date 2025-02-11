 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodgers_250211.jpg
Steelers emerge as favorite to land Rodgers
nbc_pft_parade_250211.jpg
Eagles’ parade will be on Valentine’s Day
nbc_pft_moore_250211.jpg
Saints’ ownership is appealing to Moore

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodgers_250211.jpg
Steelers emerge as favorite to land Rodgers
nbc_pft_parade_250211.jpg
Eagles’ parade will be on Valentine’s Day
nbc_pft_moore_250211.jpg
Saints’ ownership is appealing to Moore

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Xavier Worthy’s 7-catch, 156-yard, 2-TD second half was too little, too late

  
Published February 11, 2025 10:52 AM

In the annals of NFL history, few players have had a garbage-time performance like Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the second half of Super Bowl LIX.

Worthy’s second-half stat line was remarkable: Seven catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Unfortunately, the score was 24-0 at halftime, and Worthy’s performance was too little, too late for the Chiefs.

That Worthy was capable of playing so well once the Chiefs were in desperation mode is a reminder of what a missed opportunity it was when Patrick Mahomes didn’t pull the trigger on a potential deep ball to Worthy in the first quarter. It’s unlikely that anything the Chiefs’ offense could have done would have overcome the way their offensive line got dominated by the Eagles’ defensive line, but throwing deep balls to Worthy — perhaps the fastest player in the NFL — could have given the Chiefs a puncher’s chance if they hadn’t waited until they were getting blown out to do it.

Worthy’s second-half performance also raises the question of why the Chiefs didn’t get more out of the rookie all season. From Week One through the AFC Championship Game, Worthy never had 100 receiving yards or two receiving touchdowns. Then he went well over 100 yards and had two receiving touchdowns just in the second half of the Super Bowl.

When the Chiefs look at the Super Bowl and ask themselves what they need to address in the offseason, the first priority will be rebuilding their offensive line. But No. 2 should be figuring out how to make better use of Worthy’s immense talent. Before garbage time arrives.