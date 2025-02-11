Xavier Worthy’s 7-catch, 156-yard, 2-TD second half was too little, too late

In the annals of NFL history, few players have had a garbage-time performance like Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the second half of Super Bowl LIX.

Worthy’s second-half stat line was remarkable: Seven catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Unfortunately, the score was 24-0 at halftime, and Worthy’s performance was too little, too late for the Chiefs.

That Worthy was capable of playing so well once the Chiefs were in desperation mode is a reminder of what a missed opportunity it was when Patrick Mahomes didn’t pull the trigger on a potential deep ball to Worthy in the first quarter. It’s unlikely that anything the Chiefs’ offense could have done would have overcome the way their offensive line got dominated by the Eagles’ defensive line, but throwing deep balls to Worthy — perhaps the fastest player in the NFL — could have given the Chiefs a puncher’s chance if they hadn’t waited until they were getting blown out to do it.

Worthy’s second-half performance also raises the question of why the Chiefs didn’t get more out of the rookie all season. From Week One through the AFC Championship Game, Worthy never had 100 receiving yards or two receiving touchdowns. Then he went well over 100 yards and had two receiving touchdowns just in the second half of the Super Bowl.

When the Chiefs look at the Super Bowl and ask themselves what they need to address in the offseason, the first priority will be rebuilding their offensive line. But No. 2 should be figuring out how to make better use of Worthy’s immense talent. Before garbage time arrives.