Patrick Mahomes passed on early opportunity for a long ball to Xavier Worthy

Receiver Xavier Worthy provided one of the few bright spots for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, with eight catches on eight targets for 157 yards and two touchdowns. But it was a target that wasn’t that could haunt the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

On the first play from scrimmage after the Eagles took a 7-0, first-quarter lead, Mahomes dropped back to pass. It was clear that he was cranking up to throw a deep ball. He ultimately passed on the long pass, throwing underneath instead to receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

All of that could be seen on the broadcast. Here’s what was missing. Worthy, who went in motion from right to left before the snap, had single coverage from rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell down the left sideline. And while Worthy had maybe a half step on Mitchell, Worthy recorded the fastest 40-yard dash in the history of the Scouting Combine. As Simms said on PFT Live, Worthy’s speed proves the football adage, “If he’s even, he’s leavin’.”

If Mahomes wasn’t asked after the game (and as best we can tell he wasn’t) about the decision to not throw what could have been a lightning strike to make the score 7-6 pending the extra point, he should be asked that question during the traditional media availability when players clean out their lockers for the offseason. It’s a fair question, driven by natural curiosity from anyone in the stadium who noticed Worthy sprinting down the left sideline.

Mahomes was ready to let it fly. It cried out from his body language that a rainbow-shaped piss missile was coming. But he stopped himself from throwing it.

What did he see? Why didn’t he let it rip?

It’s impossible to know how things would have played out after that. Maybe it simply would have been 34-7 instead of 34-0 in the second half, and later 40-13 instead of 40-6.

Or maybe an early counterpunch would have rattled the Eagles just enough to give the Chiefs an opening to keep it close long enough for Mahomes to make magic in the second half.

Regardless, it was a critical — and largely overlooked — turning point early in the game. The nine-figure TV audience would have no reason to know that Worthy was in single coverage.

Said Fox’s Kevin Burkhardt after the play regarding Mahomes: “It looked like he wanted to take a shot there, but it wasn’t there.”

Added Fox’s Tom Brady: “Trying to take a shot down the field. And Patrick’s given a good, long look, making sure the protection’s set. He had [tight end Travis] Kelce on an out-breaker. It wasn’t open. And he wanted to throw it deep, pulled it back. And with that great poise and composure that he has, found Smith-Schuster for a six-yard gain.”

Brady opted to praise “Patrick” in lieu of raising the question that resonated through the PFT corner of the press box. Why didn’t Mahomes let it fly?

We’ve since seen the full-field look on film, which meshes with the real-time naked-eye first impression. Worthy had a half-step on Mitchell. What made Mahomes not take a shot?

When the brass ring of three straight Super Bowl rings is starting you in the face, you have to be willing to grab it. Especially when the opponent holds an overall talent edge.

So it’s appropriate to ask why he didn’t do it. And if/when Mahomes is asked, he’ll likely provide a sensible answer. Moreover, if he believes he should have thrown it to Worthy on that play, Mahomes will be the first one to admit it.