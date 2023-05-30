 Skip navigation
XFL cuts jobs, still plans to play in 2024 and beyond

  
May 30, 2023

The third installment of the XFL is planning something the first two installments didn’t have: A second season.

But to stay in business, the XFL is needing to cut costs and cut jobs. The league has fired some marketing employees and is shifting other employees to seasonal work, meaning they’re out of their jobs now but may be back next year.

“As the XFL plans for 2024 and beyond , it has decided to transition into a dual full-time and seasonal-based employment model to improve efficiency and drive sustainable business performance across all markets, given the seasonal nature of the business. The XFL will continue to employ full-time business and football operations functions on both the league and team levels and will scale up hiring each year for pre-season and in-season roles,” XFL spokesperson Dan Gagnier said in a statement to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal.

The XFL played one season in 2001, returned for an aborted season in 2020, and recently completed its 2023 season.