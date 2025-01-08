 Skip navigation
YaYa Diaby named the NFC defensive player of the week

  
Published January 8, 2025 12:13 PM

The Bucs offense took its time getting going in their Week 18 game against the Saints, so the defense needed to do its part to give them time to get their act together.

Edge rusher YaYa Diaby was at the center of that effort. Diaby had five tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack and four quarterback hits in a 27-19 comeback win that gave the Bucs the NFC South title.

Diaby was named the NFC defensive player of the week on Wednesday because of that outing. It’s the first time that Diaby has received that prize.

Diaby and the Bucs will be back in action against the Commanders on Sunday. If he can make a similar impact against Jayden Daniels, the Bucs will have a good chance of advancing to the divisional round for the second straight year.