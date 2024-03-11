Yes, it looks like Kirk Cousins will test free agency

Technically, it’s news that it appears Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will test free agency. The reality is that the Vikings basically have invited him to.

It was clear from our interview with coach Kevin O’Connell in Indianapolis that the Vikings are content to let Cousins see what’s out there. “He has earned the right to bet on himself,” O’Connell said at least twice.

In other words, they have a price they’re willing to pay. The question is whether the Vikings will match anything better that he gets elsewhere — and whether Cousins will even give them a chance to do it. He could, if he wants, not bring another offer back to the Vikings. He could just take a deal, and take off.

Here’s the other reality. By now, Cousins has a pretty good idea as to what’s out there. He’ll likely find out for sure after the legal tampering period starts on Monday at noon ET. (We call it legal tampering for two reasons: (1) it irritates the nerds; and (2) it underscores the fact that illegal tampering still happens.)

It reaches a fever pitch during the Scouting Combine. That’s the week for agents to learn who is/isn’t interested. It’s also a time to put people on notice, generally, as to what it will take when it’s time to start the engines for legal tampering.

If Cousins knew he had nothing else, he’d just take the offer and re-sign with the Vikings. At this point, he’s at least got an inkling that a formal offer he might like is coming just after noon ET tomorrow.

The Vikings are taking a calculated risk. And it could blow up. And they’d better have a Plan B ready to go, because there’s a good chance they’re gonna need it.

All that said, there’s a chance that someone in Minnesota will decide to up the ante before Cousins can receive a formal offer and agree to terms elsewhere. It’s also possible that Cousins decides to take Minnesota’s best offer. At this point, however, why not see what shows up in about 16 hours?