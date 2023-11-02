YouTube promises that Sunday Ticket issues are fixed

On Sunday, YouTube TV had its first batch of widespread glitches with the NFL’s Sunday Ticket package,

Via Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, YouTube executive Lori Conkling said Thursday at the SBJ Media Innovators conference that the situation has been resolved.

“It’s completely mitigated,” Conkling said.

“People can have confidence in this Sunday, but it is top of mind for us that we are responsible for delivering the exceptional experience that we have promised to our viewers,” she added. “So we take that very seriously, and we have done everything possible to ensure it does not happen again.”

Asked whether she is confident the fix will work, she said, “We are.”

There were issues with buffering and image quality during the 1:00 p.m. ET window in Week 8, which featured nine games.

YouTube declined to answer the question of whether partial rebates would be made available for anyone affected by the problem.

As Fischer notes, DirecTV sometimes did that when it had technical issues.

Hopefully for consumers, YouTube, and the NFL, this will be the end of the technical issues.