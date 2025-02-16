 Skip navigation
YouTube TV, Paramount strike a deal

  
Published February 15, 2025 10:58 PM

Crisis averted. Until the next one.

YouTube TV and Paramount have struck a deal to keep CBS and other channels on the popular multi-network streaming service.

YouTube TV sent an email notice to its customers on Saturday night announcing the agreement.

Whether it’s cable, satellite, or streaming, any service that transmits content from various providers will have those contracts expire. And without a new deal, the content will exit the service.

It wasn’t a problem for football fans because, if you haven’t heard, football season is over. But March Madness is coming. Fortunately for basketball fans, YouTube TV and Paramount have stopped the insanity.

The next round of insanity that leaves customers stuck in the middle is inevitable.