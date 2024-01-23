Zac Robinson had offensive coordinator interview with Saints

Rams quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Zac Robinson is a popular name in offensive coordinator searches around the league and the Saints are among the teams interested in his services.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that Robinson has completed an interview with the team. Head coach Dennis Allen conducted the interview as he looks for someone to replace the fired Pete Carmichael.

The Patriots, Bears, Steelers, and Raiders have also shown interest in Robinson. The Patriots are scheduled to interview him on Tuesday and he interviewed with the Bears last week.

More teams could enter the mix for Robinson as they hire head coaches, so a return to the Rams for a sixth season may not be in the cards.