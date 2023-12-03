Zac Taylor doesn’t know whether Cam Taylor-Britt will miss multiple weeks

Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt will miss Monday night’s game against the Jaguars with an ankle injury that he suffered in practice this week. On Saturday, coach Zac Taylor was asked whether Taylor-Britt will miss more than one game.

“I don’t know that,” Taylor said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. “I do know that he’ll be out this week.”

Taylor-Britt, a second-round pick from Nebraska in 2022, is tied for third in the league with four interceptions.

The 5-6 Bengals have lost three games in a row, to the Texans, Ravens, and Steelers. They lost quarterback Joe Burrow for the season with a wrist injury against the Ravens in Week 11. A loss to Jacksonville on Monday night could make it very difficult for the Bengals to get to the postseason.