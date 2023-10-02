Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow is healthy enough to run the offense

The Bengals are off to a slow start offensively this season and quarterback Joe Burrow’s training camp calf injury has been part of the problem, but it’s not a big enough issue for the team to consider sitting him down.

Head coach Zac Taylor confirmed that Burrow will continue as the team’s starting quarterback against the Cardinals in Week Five. Taylor also said that he’s confident that Burrow is healthy enough to run the offense despite the impact of the calf injury.

“It is what it is. I think every week is going to continue to improve that way. We’ve got to be better at the things we can control,” Taylor said at his Monday press conference.

Taylor said the team has to continue to make their game plans with Burrow’s capabilities in mind and that it is “on me as a play caller to find ways to get this team to the end zone earlier in the game.”