Zac Taylor on Joe Burrow playing Sunday: No decision yet

When Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returned to practice last week, he said “Thanksgiving-ish” was his target for a return to game action.

The Bengals play on Thanksgiving, but Burrow may not wait until the turkey is in the oven to play for the first time since Week 2’s toe injury. Burrow was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice and head coach Zac Taylor left the door open to Burrow getting the start against the Patriots this Sunday during a Thursday morning radio appearance.

Taylor said on WLW that he is going to “take in all the information” before making a call about starting Burrow or Joe Flacco against the AFC East leaders.

“Well, I’m not there yet,” Taylor said. “We will use the time we have and come up with the best decision.”

Flacco did not practice Wednesday, which left plenty of 11-on-11 work for Burrow. Flacco is expected to throw on Thursday, but another full session for Burrow wouldn’t do anything to quiet thoughts that he will be running the offense in a few days.