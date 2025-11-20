 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pickensmetcalf_251120.jpg
Pickens thriving with Cowboys puts eyes on Metcalf
nbc_pft_aaronrodgersplaying_251120.jpg
Likelihood of Rodgers playing vs. Bears
nbc_pft_sandershouse_251120.jpg
About $200K in property stolen from Sanders’ home

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pickensmetcalf_251120.jpg
Pickens thriving with Cowboys puts eyes on Metcalf
nbc_pft_aaronrodgersplaying_251120.jpg
Likelihood of Rodgers playing vs. Bears
nbc_pft_sandershouse_251120.jpg
About $200K in property stolen from Sanders’ home

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Zac Taylor on Joe Burrow playing Sunday: No decision yet

  
Published November 20, 2025 08:43 AM

When Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returned to practice last week, he said “Thanksgiving-ish” was his target for a return to game action.

The Bengals play on Thanksgiving, but Burrow may not wait until the turkey is in the oven to play for the first time since Week 2’s toe injury. Burrow was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice and head coach Zac Taylor left the door open to Burrow getting the start against the Patriots this Sunday during a Thursday morning radio appearance.

Taylor said on WLW that he is going to “take in all the information” before making a call about starting Burrow or Joe Flacco against the AFC East leaders.

“Well, I’m not there yet,” Taylor said. “We will use the time we have and come up with the best decision.”

Flacco did not practice Wednesday, which left plenty of 11-on-11 work for Burrow. Flacco is expected to throw on Thursday, but another full session for Burrow wouldn’t do anything to quiet thoughts that he will be running the offense in a few days.