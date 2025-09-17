 Skip navigation
Zac Taylor reiterates Joe Burrow hasn’t been ruled out for season

  
Published September 17, 2025 01:45 PM

While quarterback Joe Burrow is set to undergo surgery to repair the torn ligaments in his toe, head coach Zac Taylor reiterated to reporters on Wednesday that the quarterback has not been ruled out for the rest of the season.

The reported timeline for Burrow’s recovery has been reported as three months. But Taylor had a sly reply when he was asked about it in his press conference.

At least the next four weeks,” Taylor said with a wry smile, referring to Burrow’s status on injured reserve. “Best I can give you.”

Taylor also did not have a firm update on when Burrow will have surgery.

“I don’t have the timing on that yet,” Taylor said. “It may have been decided this morning, but I don’t have it yet. So, when I do, I’ll let you guys know.”

For now, Jake Browning will take over at quarterback, with Taylor noting the backup’s voice is now “a little louder” with his thoughts.

“It’ll be good,” Taylor said. “It’s his first day of install today. We talked a little bit last night as we were game-planning. So, he’s got a great attitude and so far so good.”