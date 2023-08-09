Zac Taylor says Joe Burrow’s “several weeks” recovery timeline is unchanged

Bengals coach Zac Taylor says there’s no update on quarterback Joe Burrow’s recovery from a calf injury, which the Bengals expect will take several weeks to heal.

“It will be several weeks from when I said it will be several weeks,” Taylor said today.

Taylor first said Burrow would be out for “several weeks” on July 28, which is six weeks and two days before the Bengals’ September 10 opener. It’s possible but not guaranteed that Burrow will be back on the field for the opener against the Browns.

Burrow and the Bengals have also been negotiating a new contract, one that will likely make him the highest-paid player in the NFL. There’s been no update on those discussions, either.

While Burrow is out, Trevor Siemian is the top quarterback on the Bengals’ depth chart.