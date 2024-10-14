 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

bucs_720x405_2380008003578.jpg
Give Me The Headline: ‘Go with Godwin’
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241013.jpg
Expectations for Jets’ offense under Downing
nbc_simms_washravens_241013.jpg
Ravens flex muscles at home against Commanders

Other PFT Content

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

bucs_720x405_2380008003578.jpg
Give Me The Headline: ‘Go with Godwin’
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241013.jpg
Expectations for Jets’ offense under Downing
nbc_simms_washravens_241013.jpg
Ravens flex muscles at home against Commanders

Other PFT Content

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Zac Taylor: Sunday night what I expect to see from our defense

  
Published October 14, 2024 07:02 AM

The Bengals gave up 145 points in the first five weeks of the year, which was good for 31st in the league, and their defensive shortcomings were the biggest reason why they were 1-4 going into Sunday night’s game.

Sunday night found that defense in a much better place. The Bengals shut the Giants out in the first half and left New Jersey with a 17-7 win that they hope will be the springboard to greater success. For that to happen, they’ll need that unit to keep living up to head coach Zac Taylor’s expectations.

“What I see every single day of the week – just a resilient group that goes about it the right way, believes in each other, believes in what we’re doing,” Taylor said, via a transcript from the team. “And that’s what I expect to see from those guys. And this was a great way – on Sunday Night Football, in front of the world – for them to show who they are because that’s what we see every day, and that’s the blueprint.”

Sunday night was definitely the blueprint and the future will tell us if it is one the Bengals can follow on a regular basis.