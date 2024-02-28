Zac Taylor: Tee Higgins needs to be a part of what we’re doing

Bengals coach Zac Taylor doesn’t want receiver Tee Higgins going anywhere this offseason.

Taylor said on PFT Live that franchising Higgins was a must for the Bengals, and he isn’t worrying about Higgins leaving because he’s confident the Bengals will prioritize keeping him.

“I wasn’t too stressed about not having Tee next year,” Taylor said. “Internally, when you have those conversations, there wasn’t a whole lot for me to stress about. He’s a huge part of what we do. He works his tail off to put himself in position to be where he’s at. So he needs to be a part of what we’re doing.”

There’s been talk that the Bengals could trade Higgins to a team that has the salary cap space to pay him more, and that the Bengals won’t be able to keep Higgins as well as Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. But Taylor sounds like he wants to find a way for all three of them to remain in Cincinnati.