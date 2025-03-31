Zac Taylor: We want to work through Trey Hendrickson’s contract situation with him

The Bengals re-signed Mike Gesicki and signed Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to long-term deals. That leaves Trey Hendrickson, who is entering the final year of his contract

Will the Bengals get an extension completed with the edge rusher?

Bengals coach Zac Taylor didn’t allow much Monday about where talks stand.

“Just continue to work through,” Taylor said from the NFL’s annual meetings in Palm Beach, Florida. “Trey’s been a big part of our team. We want to work through it with him and his agent, and we’ll just see where it goes.”

Hendrickson’s name isn’t always mentioned in the same breath as Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons and T.J. Watt, but Hendrickson has been as good as any pass rusher in the NFL at least the past two seasons. He has four consecutive Pro Bowls since joining the Bengals and has 17.5 sacks in each of the past two seasons.

“Very consistent. Not just two years. Four years for us,” Taylor said. “I think he’s one of the premier pass rushers in this league. Teams have to devote a lot of attention to him as they start their game plan each week. He’s been a guy who works his tail off day in and day out, 365 days a year, which I can respect and appreciate. Again, we’ll just continue to work through the process with Trey.”