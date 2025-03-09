 Skip navigation
Zach Ertz stays with Commanders on a one-year deal

  
Published March 8, 2025 11:12 PM

The Commanders are bringing back another one of their key free-agent additions from 2024.

Tight end Zach Ertz has agreed to terms on a one-year deal to remain in D.C., per multiple reports.

It’s a one-year, $6.25 million contract for Ertz, with another $2.75 million available in incentives, via Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

The move comes on the same day the Bengals re-signed tight end Mike Gesicki, which removed one of Ertz’s potential destinations for 2025.

Ertz caught 66 passes for 654 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He added 18 catches for 155 yards and one touchdown in three playoff games.

The 34-year-old Ertz entered the league in 2013, as a second-round pick of the Eagles. He was a member of the Super Bowl LII championship team. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2021 season, where he remained through 2023.

Ertz joins linebacker Bobby Wagner as Super Bowl winners who have returned for a second shot at taking Washington back to the top of the mountain for the first time since 1991.