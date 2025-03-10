 Skip navigation
Zach Wilson agrees to terms with the Dolphins

  
Published March 10, 2025 07:07 PM

For the first time, quarterback Zach Wilson is a free agent. And he’ll be returning to the AFC East as he continues his effort to turn his career around.

Wilson, per multiple reports, has agreed to terms on a one-year, $6 million deal with the Dolphins. The base contract is fully guaranteed. He can earn up to $4 million in incentives.

The Dolphins have been criticized, justifiably, for failing to have sufficiently competent understudies to starter Tua Tagovailoa.

Wilson was the second overall pick in the 2021 draft. The Jets traded him to the Broncos last year. He was the consensus No. 2 prospect that year, after Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Of five first-round quarterbacks that year, four became free agents today. Justin Fields has agreed to terms with the Jets. Trey Lance and Mac Jones remain available.

Wilson has appeared in 34 regular-season games, with 33 starts. He has a record of 12-21.