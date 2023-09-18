Zach Wilson: I need to be better

Quarterback Zach Wilson returned to the Jets’ starting lineup on Sunday and his performance looked a lot like the ones the team grew accustomed to seeing before benching him last year.

Wilson was 12-of-27 for 170 yards, a touchdown, and three interceptions while being sacked three times in a 30-10 loss to the Cowboys. Dallas ran 83 offensive plays while the Jets managed 46 of them with Wilson running the unit.

There was a bright moment on a 68-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson and some good running on a field goal drive to close the first half, but the quarterback summed things up pretty well in his postgame press conference by saying he needs to be better in the weeks to come.

“I feel like I’m seeing it well. I really do,” Wilson said, via a transcript from the team. “It’s really unfortunate to show that as an offense. We’ve got to be better. I need to be better. But we are right there. So, it’s long season. We’re going to watch this film and see how we can improve. Everyone trusts and believes in each other. Everyone loves each other. We’re excited for the challenge.”

Jets head coach Robert Saleh and other Jets players were adamant that the blame for the loss didn’t fall solely on Wilson’s shoulders and there wasn’t much that went right for the team in any phase of the game on Sunday. That doesn’t change the fact that the Jets are going to need Wilson to improve if they’re going to make anything of this season.