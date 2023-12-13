Zach Wilson named the AFC offensive player of the week

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been called a lot of things over his three years in the NFL and many of them haven’t been complimentary, but that’s not the case on Wednesday.

The Jets announced that the NFL has named Wilson the offensive player of the week in recognition of his performance against the Texans in Week 14.

Wilson returned to the starting lineup after two games on the bench and turned in the best performance of his NFL career. Wilson went 27-of-36 for 301 yards and two touchdowns as the Jets went from being tied 0-0 at halftime to beating their visitors 30-6 at MetLife Stadium.

The Jets could have used more outings like that over the past few years and a bad outing against the Dolphins this week will put Wilson right back into the same spot he was in before the Texans game, but it was a bright moment for a player whose career has played out under plenty of black clouds.