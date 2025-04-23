Zach Wilson will wear No. 0 in Miami

The Dolphins have a new No. 2 quarterback. And he’ll be wearing a new number in Miami.

Zach Wilson’s number will be 0.

He’s the second quarterback to wear the number. Marcus Mariota picked it last year in Washington, the second season in which 0 became a jersey option. Mariota picked it as a “reminder” that "[p]eople don’t think I can do it anymore.”

Wilson inevitably will be asked about his decision to don the only non-positive number on the menu of options. Until, that is, the NFL comes to its senses and embraces a return of 00, worn in the past by players like center Jim Otto and receiver Ken Burrough and halfback/defensive back Steve Bagarus.

Whatever the number, the real question is whether Wilson become the third quarterback since 2013 who busted with the Jets before thriving elsewhere, whether in Miami or his next destination.