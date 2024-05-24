Marcus Mariota chose 0 as a reminder that he’s being doubted

Marcus Mariota will be the first quarterback in NFL history to wear the number 0.

On Friday, he explained the decision to embrace the jersey designation.

“Zero is something for me that’s just a reminder,” Mariota said. “I’m in year 10. People don’t think I can do it anymore. It’s just kind of a reminder everyday of ‘nobody really gives you a chance.’ And it’s cool to be able to remind yourself.”

It’s unclear how 0 leads to motivation, but if it works for him, so be it.

Mariota was the second overall pick in the 2015 draft. He spent five years in Tennessee, two with the Raiders, one with the Falcons, and one with the Eagles.

Benched by the Titans during his final year there, he was a backup for both seasons with the Raiders. He started 13 games for the Falcons in 2022 before returning to a backup role last year in Philly.

He’ll undoubtedly be the backup in D.C., barring injury to rookie Jayden Daniels.

