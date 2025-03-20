Zack Baun: 2024 was starting point with Eagles, excited to build off of it

Zack Baun had no intention of going anywhere this offseason and the Eagles had no intention of letting him go.

Baun joined the Eagles on a one-year deal last offseason and was named a first-team All-Pro and finalist for defensive player of the year before intercepting a pass to help the Eagles win the Super Bowl. Given that success, it was no surprise that the Eagles and Baun moved quickly to stay together on a three-year deal.

Baun said he was “playing so confidently that I knew I was going to make a play” in the late stages of the season and that has him excited about what he’ll be able to accomplish in his second season playing for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

“I think about what we did in one year with so many new pieces, coaches and players included, and I think about my own personal development in that same sense, where if I can move off the ball and play inside linebacker and do what I did and that was my starting point, I’m excited about this team and this defense moving forward,” Baun said, via the team’s website. “I’m really excited to build on what we did last year.”

The 2024 season set a high bar for a lot of Eagles and Baun won’t be the only one trying to make sure that the team can reach it again in 2025.