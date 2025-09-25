 Skip navigation
Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell return to practice for Eagles

  
Published September 25, 2025 05:25 PM

Thursday’s practice brought a double dose of good news for the Eagles linebacking corps.

Zack Baun (knee) and Jihaad Campbell (triceps) were both back on the practice field after sitting out on Wednesday. Both players were limited participants and their status for Sunday’s game in Tampa will be updated after Friday’s practice.

Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (groin) was also able to practice after missing Wednesday’s session. Quarterback Tanner McKee (right thumb) remained in the limited category.

Right tackle Lane Johnson (stinger) moved up to full participation, which should put him on track to play against the Bucs. Running back Will Shipley (oblique) was listed as a full participant for the second straight day.