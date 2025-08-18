Zack Baun set to return to team drills on Monday

Eagles linebacker Zack Baun is set to start doing more work at practice on Monday.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said that the plan is for Baun to work in team drills. Baun has been dealing with a back injury for most of camp and has been a limited participant in practice recently.

Baun’s limitations and Nakobe Dean’s ongoing absence as he rehabs a knee injury have given the Eagles a chance to see a lot of first-round pick Jihaad Campbell and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. at linebacker this summer. Fangio said both players will get work alongside Baun.

Baun joined the Eagles last season and was named a first-team All-Pro after claiming a full-time starting role for the first time in the NFL. He re-signed with the Eagles this offseason and the team will be ramping him up in hopes that he picks up where he left off come their Thursday night opener against the Cowboys.