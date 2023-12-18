Zack Moss optimistic about playing this week after X-rays on shoulder are negative

Colts running back Zack Moss exited Saturday’s game against the Steelers with a shoulder injury, but he’s optimistic about playing on Sunday against the Falcons.

Moss’s X-rays were negative and he plans to try to play on Sunday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Colts have managed to run the ball effectively this season no matter who’s at running back. Moss is their leading rusher with 177 carries for 764 yards. Jonathan Taylor is second on the team with 100 carries for 414 yards. And against the Steelers, when both Moss and Taylor were hurt, backups Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson filled in more than capably.

The 8-6 Colts are 2.5-point favorites at 6-8 Atlanta in a game that has playoff implications for both teams.