Za’Darius Smith hopes to return to Lions

Veteran edge rusher Za’Darius Smith had a short stint with the Lions in 2024 and he’s hoping for a longer run with the team in 2025.

Smith was acquired in a trade with the Browns during the regular season and had four sacks for the team in the second half of the year. The Lions released him in cap move earlier this year, but they didn’t close the door on a return and Smith said this week that his preference would be to be back in Detroit.

“We both know where I want to be,” Smith said, via Tyler Dragon of USA Today. “Hopefully I can get back to Detroit because the coaching staff and everybody in the front office are great. When I’m there I feel like a leader and like I can influence the young guys and do great things. Hopefully I can get back to where I want to be in Detroit.”

The Lions traded for Smith as they tried to fill the hole left by Aidan Hutchinson’s season-ending injury. A return would allow the two players to form a partnership that could boost the Lions’ pass rush as they try for another NFC North title this fall.