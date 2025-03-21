 Skip navigation
Zaire Franklin: Competition will help Anthony Richardson, Daniel Jones

  
Published March 21, 2025 12:48 PM

The Colts are set to hold a quarterback competition between a pair of first-round picks who have underwhelmed to this point in their careers.

Anthony Richardson was a Colts first-rounder in 2023 and he’s as close to an incumbent as there is after starting 11 games last season. Daniel Jones had a longer run as a starter for the Giants after being selected in 2019 and his run continued with a contract extension, but a lot of losses and injuries are the lasting memory of a stint that ended with his release during the 2024 season.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin believes that facing off this offseason will benefit both players. During an appearance on NFL Network, Franklin cited his own experience as the foundation for that belief.

“Competition brought out the best in me in my career,” Franklin said. “When I came in, with Darius Leonard, Bobby Okereke, Anthony Walker, E.J. Speed, those guys made me better every single day. I learned so much from their game, and they learned from me. That’s part of the reason why we were so successful because we were able to grow together. So, competition’s going to help everybody. Obviously, I still love Anthony, still believe in Anthony, but I know Daniel Jones is going to help elevate that room, too.”

The winner of the competition will get a chance to change narratives that have built up around him while the loser may find it hard to convince other clubs that they are a viable option at the position moving forward.