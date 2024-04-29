 Skip navigation
Zak Zinter, Michael Hall “brothers” with Browns after being heated rivals in college

  
Published April 29, 2024 07:01 AM

The NFL Draft serves as the start of professional careers for hundreds of players and it also served as a bridge to span collegiate rivalries for two new members of the Browns.

Cleveland took former Ohio State defensive lineman Michael Hall in the second round this year and then took former Michigan guard Zak Zinter in the third round. The two players squared off in heated battles for the Big Ten crown during their collegiate days and were connected by an unfortunate turn of events in last November’s Michigan victory.

Hall was blocked into Zinter’s leg during Michigan’s third straight win over their archrivals to the south and Zinter suffered a season-ending broken tibia and fibula. The circumstances of the injury meant there were no hard feelings at the time and there are none now that the two men will be wearing the same uniform.

“Being my rival throughout my career and finally being teammates here, it’s crazy,” Zinter said, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com. “I’m going to be seeing him day in and day out. But we’re brothers now and it’s all about that.”

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said the team expects Zinter to be able to get on the field this offseason despite his injury, so the two rookies will likely tangle again in a practice setting at some point in the coming months.