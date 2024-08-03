Zaven Collins agrees to two-year extension with Cardinals

The Cardinals are keeping one of their recent first-round picks around.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Zaven Collins has agreed to a two-year extension to keep him with the club through 2026.

Schefter reports the new deal is worth $14 million, including $11.25 million guaranteed.

Arizona had declined Collins’ fifth-year option in the spring. Had the club picked it up, Collins would have been owed $13.251 million guaranteed in 2025.

Collins, 25, has appeared in 50 games with 39 starts over his first three seasons. He started all 17 contests in 2023, playing 58 percent of the Cardinals’ defensive snaps. He finished the year with 41 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, an interception, and three passes defensed.