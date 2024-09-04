Zay Flowers: I use the past as fuel, but it’s a new season

The NFL’s schedulers have the Ravens headed to Kansas City for the opening night of the 2024 season and that makes it hard not to think about the last game that the two teams played.

It was the AFC Championship Game in Baltimore earlier this year and it featured highs and lows from Ravens wideout Zay Flowers. Flowers, who was a first-round pick last year, caught a touchdown in the first half and put the Ravens close to the end zone with a 54-yard catch late in the third quarter, but the gain was cut a little shorter thanks to a taunting penalty. Flowers then lost a fumble into the end zone on the first play of the fourth quarter and the Ravens would go on to lose 17-10.

On Tuesday, Flowers said that he hasn’t pushed memories of the game totally out of his mind but that he is making sure that he’s looking forward rather than living in the past.

“I just want to have a better season,” Flowers said, via the team’s website. “We’ve been working toward our main goal which is winning a championship. Last season was last season. I use it as fuel but it’s a new season. If I think about that, then I’m going to mess myself up for this season.”

A better ending this Thursday won’t erase what happened in January, but it would help make the case for the Ravens being ready to make a run at the title that’s eluded them over the last decade.