Zay Flowers out of open portion of Wednesday’s practice

The Ravens were without their top wide receiver at the open portion of Wednesday’s practice.

Zay Flowers did not play in last Saturday’s win over the Steelers due to a knee injury and, per multiple reporters at the Ravens’ facility, he remained out of action as they began their on-field preparations for the Bills. Head coach John Harbaugh said “we’ll see” earlier this week when asked if Flowers will be able to practice.

Flowers led the Ravens with 74 catches and 1,059 yards during the regular season.

Anthony Miller led Ravens wideouts with three catches against Pittsburgh, although they only netted the team 12 yards. Rashod Bateman had two catches for 27 yards and a touchdown while Nelson Agholor and Tylan Wallace each had one catch.