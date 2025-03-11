 Skip navigation
Zay Jones to re-sign with Cardinals

  
Published March 11, 2025 02:02 PM

Wide receiver Zay Jones will be staying in Arizona.

Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports that the Cardinals and Jones have agreed to a new contract. It is a one-year, $4.4 million deal for the veteran wideout.

Jones signed with Arizona last year and played in 11 games after serving a five-game suspension under the Personal Conduct Policy. He had eight catches for 84 yards in that action.

Returning to the Cardinals means that Jones will remain teammates with his brother. Vi Jones was claimed off waivers in late December and the linebacker remains on the roster.

Jones has also played for the Bills, Raiders and Jaguars. He has 295 catches for 3,112 yards and 18 touchdowns in 115 career games.